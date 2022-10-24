Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 466.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $114.00 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

