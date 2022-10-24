Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,995,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

MDU stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

