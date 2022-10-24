Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 29.9 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.93%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.