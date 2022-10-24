Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,432,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,414 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,805,000 after acquiring an additional 316,397 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,499,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KBR. Citigroup cut their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.