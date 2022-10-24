Profund Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,310,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,304,000 after buying an additional 83,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,613,000 after buying an additional 382,409 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 6.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,963,000 after buying an additional 239,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,579,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,559 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $52.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.