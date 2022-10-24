Profund Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEM. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 35.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth $210,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $36.74.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

SEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

