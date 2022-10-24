Profund Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

