Profund Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,812 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLCA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,598,000 after acquiring an additional 140,656 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in U.S. Silica by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,365,000 after acquiring an additional 344,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in U.S. Silica by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,354,000 after acquiring an additional 243,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in U.S. Silica by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,262,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,878,000 after acquiring an additional 318,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 181,219 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $2,834,265.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,022 shares of company stock worth $5,229,467. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Silica Stock Up 1.8 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLCA. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.