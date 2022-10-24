Profund Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SON. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $51,618,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $34,642,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $17,608,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 2.2 %

Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Articles

