Profund Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $87.11 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $112.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at $190,943,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,943,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

