Profund Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,699,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,467,000 after buying an additional 350,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after buying an additional 235,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after buying an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after buying an additional 345,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after buying an additional 193,352 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $815.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $51,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,263.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

