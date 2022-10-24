Profund Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Aptiv by 1,510.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $84.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average is $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $180.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

