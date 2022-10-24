Profund Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $143.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.