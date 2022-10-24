Profund Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 97.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in POSCO by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in POSCO by 756.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Stock Performance

Shares of PKX stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67.

POSCO Cuts Dividend

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.612 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

