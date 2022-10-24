Profund Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Middleby by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

Middleby Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $126.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.74. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.