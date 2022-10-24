Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Woodward by 88.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Woodward by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 18.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $101,706. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Donovan bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,706. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $521,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,505.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $1,622,371 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Woodward Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

WWD opened at $86.18 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

