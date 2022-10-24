Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 64,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $15.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.35, a PEG ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

