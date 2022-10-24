Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 742,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $78.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.55.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

