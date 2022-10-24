Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $138.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.26. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

