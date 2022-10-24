Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.77.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.6 %

CARR stock opened at $34.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

