Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

