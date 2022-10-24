Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 177.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 11,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $87.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.38. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.08. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.