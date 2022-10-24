Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 141.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,160,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 679,997 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $824,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,309.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $196,738.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,169 shares of company stock worth $1,496,969 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

IRWD opened at $10.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 26.52, a current ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

