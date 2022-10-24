Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BEAM opened at $44.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $100.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.06. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEAM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

