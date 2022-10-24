Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Livent by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $29.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.80. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.37 million. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTHM. Bank of America cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

