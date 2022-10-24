Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $36.12 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

