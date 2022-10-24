Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $64.75 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.13.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

