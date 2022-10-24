Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $65.58 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile



Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

