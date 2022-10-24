Profund Advisors LLC Sells 178 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $70.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.061 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

