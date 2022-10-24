Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $132.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.84. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

