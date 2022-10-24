Profund Advisors LLC Sells 20,103 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,103 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Gerdau stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Gerdau had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

