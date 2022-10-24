Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,014 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 164,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 83,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $39.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $720.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In other Hillenbrand news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

