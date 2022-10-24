Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,474 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 12.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

