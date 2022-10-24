Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,664 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 7,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

CUZ opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $42.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

