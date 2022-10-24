Profund Advisors LLC Sells 269 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 27,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.67.

Littelfuse Trading Up 2.4 %

LFUS stock opened at $207.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $334.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $618.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

