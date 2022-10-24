Profund Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 269,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $275.11 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.92 and a 1-year high of $285.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

