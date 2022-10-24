Profund Advisors LLC Sells 391 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 8.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Qualys by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 11.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Qualys by 21.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,885 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $131.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.64. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,672 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

