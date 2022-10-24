Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,608 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TV opened at $5.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $925.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.38 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 64.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

