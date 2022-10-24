Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,813 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 233.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 631.61%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

