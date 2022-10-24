Profund Advisors LLC Sells 603 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $3,009,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $133.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day moving average is $135.29.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

