Profund Advisors LLC Sells 616 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in UniFirst by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in UniFirst by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in UniFirst by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $167.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.96. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $214.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.93.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

