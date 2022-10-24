Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,298 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 143.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ProPetro by 12.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of PUMP opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.57 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.