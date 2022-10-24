Profund Advisors LLC Sells 632 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

THG stock opened at $133.26 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

