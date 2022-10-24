Profund Advisors LLC Sells 723 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 279,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after buying an additional 114,813 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 50,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 23,076 shares during the period.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 2.7 %

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,107 shares of company stock worth $820,235 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $29.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.