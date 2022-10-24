Profund Advisors LLC Sells 738 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 48.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $69.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 44.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $278,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.