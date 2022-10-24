Profund Advisors LLC Sells 7,528 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 476,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 112,647 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $392,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 15,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.35 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

