Profund Advisors LLC Sells 809 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 95.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 43.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,981,000 after buying an additional 64,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $90.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.57. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

