Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $568,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $529.10 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $686.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.01.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.58.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,418,311. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

