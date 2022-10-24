Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 77.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerojet Rocketdyne

In related news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading

