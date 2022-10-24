Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SANM. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

Sanmina Stock Performance

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SANM opened at $54.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $54.30.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Sanmina’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

